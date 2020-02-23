Winterville church uses Black History Month to educate youth on voting

In honor of Black History Month Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church of Winterville is helping educate the youth on the importance of voting.

Dr. Chrystal B. Harris spoke about the importance of voting and leadership in the African American Community.

"It's so important we continue to strive for more involvement for African Americans and more leadership for African Americans so that we can be a stronger voice in our country." Harris said.

Alton Wooten is the pastor at the church and he says every Sunday throughout Black History Month the church offers a lesson pertaining to their history.

"Our heritage that we have come so far and God has blessed us to celebrate and we wanted to make this day a very, very special day." Wooten said.

They showed up to the service in African attire to honor their heritage while embracing their future.