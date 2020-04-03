Winterville business making face shields

Simple and Sentimental is a business in Winterville that makes custom designs for the people of Eastern North Carolina, but they are now producing face shields for healthcare workers on the front lines.

Owner Taylor Walden said she got the idea from Facebook to make the face shields.

She said “The last thing you want is for someone who’s caring for coronavirus patients to get sick. So the least we can do is just provide the service that I never thought we would provide.”

Walden said these face shields are being distributed to hospitals all across the east and the places that are COVID-19 hotspots like Elmhurst, New York.

The facial shields are put over the heads of healthcare workers and sit at the very top of your face and extend to the bottom for an extra layer of protection between workers and their patients. The headpiece is also interchangeable so you can take one piece off and sanitize it or replace it with a new one.

Sarah Holland is the operations manager for Simple and Sentimental. She said, “It’s giving me a new purpose I think, for coming to work every day.”

Anyone can donate money to Simple and Sentimental via its go fund me page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-vidant-fight-covid19

If you donate $100 or more you can choose the specific organization where you’d like to send the face shields.