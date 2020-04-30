Winterville Town Council reduces electric rates for April and May

One town in the east is lowering electric rates for its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month the Winterville town council approved a ten-percent reduction in electric rates for the April and May usage periods.

Customers will see those lowered rates reflected in their May and June bills.

Winterville Electric Director Robert Sutton says the rates were lowered to offer some relief to those experiencing hardships during the pandemic.

Winterville mayor Doug Jackson said, "The town council recognizes we're all in this crisis together and believes we should help Winterville's citizens all we can during these circumstances."