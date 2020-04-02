Winterville 11-year-old uplifting community through sidewalk chalk

These days, something positive can help take our mind off all the negative.

How about an 11-year-old girl doing her part to lift her neighbors when they need it most? Laila McDevitt is using her faith to bring optimism hopefully for the world to see.

She took a piece of sidewalk chalk to script bible versus to lift her neighbors.

"Nobody can go to church and I don't think a lot of people are going to watch recordings the churches do, so why not bring church to the roads?" McDevitt said.

McDevitt encourages creativity.

"We leave chalk out for a reason," she said. "Just come up here, do what you want. Join in. Just be a blessing to everybody."

While experts search for medical breakthroughs and miracles, McDevitt is keeping her distance. She's searching for the words to uplift those around her. It's a small, simple activity, with a big message.

"When we see people come up, they join in, or they get out of their car and they walk around and they read everything, I feel like she has touched somebody's heart that day," said her grandmother, Vickie Harrington.

Like many trends, it starts with one person. Who says children can't make a difference? If you walk down the street in this neighborhood, you can tell her actions have caught on.

"Hopefully they come down and see this and maybe when they go back home they have a new outlook on life," Harrington said.

Here's another message. Encourage creativity. Try something new. Find a hobby, and it doesn't matter how old or young you are.

