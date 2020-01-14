Winston-Salem woman wins $1,000 a Day for Life

A Winston-Salem says she will use some of a $1,000 a Day for Life lottery jackpot to start a ministry to help others.

Damian Zepponi bought three $2 tickets at the Food Lion in Pfafftown on Thursday. Her second ticket matched all six winning numbers, beating odds of 1 in 30.8 million.

"I couldn't do anything," she said, "but sit and cry and be amazed."

The woman opted for a lump sum payout of $5.7 million in cash. After state and federal withholdings, Zepponi took home just over $4 million.

The 47-year-old plans to save the money and live off those investments. She also will use some of the cash to start her own ministry.

