Windsor business volunteers sew masks to donate to healthcare industry

If you've walked into a retail store lately, chances are you won’t find any masks on the shelves. This has also become a problem for medical personnel trying when trying to supply enough equipment for healthcare workers, which is why a business in the east is doing their part.

Pocosin Threads, in Windsor, started as a sewing business for crafting memories like quilts and teddy bears from items from lost loved ones. Now, the shop has turned into a complete mask-making assembly line. Volunteer Shirley White says she just wants to help.

"Anybody that needs help; we're sending them, even if they don't ask,” White said.

White with Pocosin Threads says they shared the masks they used to protect themselves while working on their social media paid. Soon after, she started to get requests from the medical industry.

"We posted on Facebook. And it kind of blossomed from there. And it grew, and it grew, and it grew! And it's still growing,” said White.

White says it takes her about 15 minutes to whip up a mask, along with help from two other volunteers. There wasn’t any more elastic, so she started using hair scrunchies instead.

P.P.E., or personal protective equipment, shortages have become a national problem, according to the CDC. Even in Pitt County, Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry says they've started a dropbox for people to donate supplies to ensure the healthcare industry can restock.

Gentry said, “Any kind of help we can get from the community will be much appreciated because we're all in this together."

Gentry says the items will help supplement any help from the state.

White says they've donated masks to hospitals, nurses, fire departments, rural health, oncology departments, law enforcement agencies, medical transportation and more, free of charge. And they don't do it for the recognition, they do it because they know there's a need, and the requests haven't stopped.

White said, "We've currently...donated over 200. We currently have requests today of about 75 to 80 more. And the emails are still coming in."

While the masks aren’t CDC-approved, White says anything is better than nothing. She says some workers wear masks over their medical masks for style or extra protection.

Here is a list of needed items:

- masks

- cleaning supplies

- anti-bacterial hand-sanitizer

- bleach

- face shields

- goggles

- gowns

- shoe covers

- gloves

If you would like to donate to Pitt County Emergency Management, the dropbox is located at 1717 West Fifth Street.