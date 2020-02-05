Wilson's Oliver Nestus Freeman Round House Museum teaches rich history

Walking through the Oliver Nestus Freeman Round House Museum in Wilson, you'll learn about history through photos and artifacts.

Bill Myers founded the museum and spearheaded the project. But he said it was the community's monetary donations that in the end, helped make it a reality.

Myers said, "A lot of the information that is in here, I didn't have to read. I lived through it. But the kids don't know anything about it."

Inside the museum, sightseers can learn about people who stopped in Wilson and other parts of Eastern North Carolina and their impact on the community.

One of Myers' main focuses is making sure today's students know about what's in their town.

"It's extremely important to us that our history not be forgotten. Our history is notoriously omitted from a lot of the textbooks, so consequently, a lot of our kids don't know anything about this," said Myers.

For the public to learn, museum organizers make it accessible and affordable. It’s free. Myers said the museum has so much to offer and it provides lessons for people that they might not be able to learn anywhere else.

The museum is on Nash Street East in Wilson. It's open Tuesday through Saturday with unique hours on Sundays for the summer concert series on the lawn.