Missing Wilson woman hasn't been seen in nearly a month

Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them find a missing woman.

Tammy Grady, of Wilson, was reported missing on November 28th by her family.

Relatives say the 34-year-old woman had not been in contact with them for a week prior to that.

Wilson police say they have been actively investigating her disappearance and because of the time that Grady hasn't been heard from makes this case even more serious.

Grady is 5'4" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Grady should call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

