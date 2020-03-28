Wilson man arrested after being accused of shooting into occupied vehicle

A Wilson man was arrested in Carteret County after shooting into an occupied vehicle Friday evening.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 at the Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Anthony Luna, 24, fire a gun numerous times at a Jeep as he was walking out of the Community Center.

A man and his 13-year old brother that were inside the Jeep were not hurt.

In addition to the gun, deputies say Luna was wearing soft body armor as well when he was arrested.

Luna faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is being held on a $210,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Monday, March 30.

