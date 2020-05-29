Wilson Police investigating deadly shooting

Wilson Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

Around 1:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway regarding a person who had been shot.

The caller said that a person had been shot in their front yard.

When officers arrived they located 30-year-old Brandyn Gorham, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to treat Gorham but he died at the scene.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255

