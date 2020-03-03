Wilmington teen crowned winner on Food Network Show

A teen from Wilmington was crowned the winner on a Food Network Show.

Our sister station in Wilmington, WECT, ​reports 14-year-old Graysen Pinder from Wilmington won first place in the Kids Baking Championship. The show features 12 young bakers who put their skills to the test over the course of 10 weeks.

Pinder sealed the deal with the judges with her chocolate-flavored, pineapple shaped pinata cake.

She took home $25,000 in prize money. She says she plans to donate some of her prize money to cancer research and to the Humane Society. She says she'll keep the rest to invest into her business and to write her own cookbook one day, according to WECT.