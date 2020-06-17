Advertisement

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Andy Barr expressed “profound grief” Wednesday over the unexpected death of his 39-year-old wife at their home in Kentucky the night before. His initial statement provided no details about a cause.

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr died in Lexington, the Republican congressman's chief of staff, Mary Rosado said in a statement. The Fayette County coroner was called to the family’s home following the announcement of her passing,

.

“In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy,” Barr's statement said. He also asked for prayers for his daughters.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news, and send their “sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time."

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Barr, who went by Carol, grew up in the state, attended the University of Kentucky, and married Andy Barr in 2008. The couple went on to have two children. She had worked for Pfizer, and as the executive director of Lexington’s Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship.

Rep. Barr represents Kentucky's 6th district, which includes the cities of Lexington, Richmond, and Frankfort.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

Morehead City, New Bern July 4th fireworks still a go

Updated: 1 hours ago
Both Morehead City and New Bern say they will shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July.

News

State leaders discuss requiring face masks in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit another high in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 846 people in the hospital on Wednesday.

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back will be charged with felony murder.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

Updated: 6 hours ago
WITN News At Noon - Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.