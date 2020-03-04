Who's most at risk of getting coronavirus

The Coronavirus, a virus that's been infecting people around the world, is now in North Carolina, in Wake County. Some, now worried about if it will make its way to Eastern Carolina. That's why many at the Pitt County Council on Aging washed up a little extra Wednesday.

Pamela Brown, the health director for Lenoir County, said the elderly may be particularly vulnerable to the virus."It seems to be more severe in those who are older and those who have compromised immune systems," she explained.

Mary Johnson, who works at the Council on Aging, understands why that might be the case."The body is not as strong as it used to be and doesn't fight off things as younger person would," she said.

Brown said it's best to wash your hands with soap and water and use hand sanitizer if soap and water is unavailable. She also said covering your mouth and disinfecting surfaces will also help.

She also mentioned that although the Coronavirus is good to be aware of, the flu has actually killed more people in North Carolina, over 100 this flu season. She said being cautious and staying healthy can assist in avoiding all sicknesses.

