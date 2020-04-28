Weyerhaeuser employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Plymouth mill

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Weyerhaeuser lumber mill here in Eastern Carolina.

In a statement provided to WITN, Nancy Thompson, Director of Government Affairs for Weyerhaeuser, said that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at their Plymouth mill in Washington County.

Thompson says that they took immediate action to alert employees at the site.

"The health and safety of our employees is a long-held value and priority at Weyerhaeuser, and we've had a detailed COVID-19 response plan in place since early March," Thompson said, "This plan includes strict cleaning and disinfecting procedures, clear hygiene and social distancing protocols, and swift contact tracing and quarantine measures for anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19, displays COVID-19-like symptoms, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19."

Thompson says they have experienced minimal COVID-19 cases across their company which is based in Seattle, Washington