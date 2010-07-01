Advertisement

Welcome To The WITN Bojangles’ Sunrise Photo Contest!

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 1, 2010 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Submit your best sunrise photo for a chance to win a $20 gift card from Bojangles' and on-air recognition! The winning photo will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on Friday mornings.

One winner will be chosen per week through 2020. Winners will be notified by email and the gift card will be sent via FedEx.

To be considered a potential winner, please include your FIRST and LAST NAME, CITY OF RESIDENCE, and the LOCATION IN WHICH THE PHOTO WAS TAKEN, and other required information in the submission form. Photos without this information will be rejected.

For more information on Bojangles' in eastern North Carolina, click

.



Latest News

Ticket Window

WITN Sylvan Heights Bird Park Ticket Giveaway

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT
Enter the contest and you could win a family four-pack to visit Sylvan Heights Bird Park.

Contests

The WITN Catch of the Week Photo Contest

Updated: Feb. 17, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST
Submit your favorite caught-fish photo for a chance to win a prize from Hardee's® and receive on-air recognition!

Contests

2020 Racing Challenge - Win a trip to Daytona

Updated: Feb. 13, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST
The 2020 Racing Challenge has begun. The Racing Challenge is sponsored locally by 264 Shoes and Apparel.

Contests

WITN General Contest Rules

Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 at 2:50 PM EST
Read the General Rules for WITN contests.

Latest News

Contests

Play WITN's Pro Pigskin Pickem Contest - Ended 3/3

Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 at 10:24 AM EDT
This contest has ended. Click through for a list of winners,