Ways to save on utility bills with more people at home

More people are stuck at home than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions and they're using more electricity while at home. For example, people are taking more hot showers and washing their clothes more frequently and this is causing power bills to increase.

Larry Pope said everything is going up. "The light bill went up, food went up, the cable bill went up, all the bills went up!"​ Larry said, "Everybody is at home right now."

Jonathan Sergeant is a Greenville Utilities Specialist and said the thermostat is always the first place to start when looking to decrease power bills. "With the increase of everybody being home right now due to COVID-19 mechanical settings, we ​have to be comfortable in our home there's no doubt, but just trying to keep that at the highest​ comfortable setting, cooling would be best."​

Pope said he uses more energy when he washes clothes now. "I wash my clothes, it was once a week, and now I'm doing it two times a week."​

Sergeant said cold water is the best way to save money when doing laundry. "For laundry, that probably increased for many households too. Cold water with our new detergents ​now they'll break down perfectly fine with cold water and detergent. So, I’d say cold water for everything."​When you take the laundry from the washing machine to the dryer, Sergeant recommends putting the dryer on the energy-saving setting. "There's energy preferred or automatic dry. You really want to use that so it really can engage the heating ​element only when it's needed."​

One Greenville woman is offering advice to everyone, whether they’re trying to save on energy bills or just maneuvering changes due to the virus. She said, "Gonna be a seasonal thing and right now everybody’s just going to have to stay cautious, stay safe, and ​stay clean!"​

You can visit the Greenville Utilities website for more ways to save on energy bills.