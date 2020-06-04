Wayne County superintendent resigns one day after board learns of budget deficit

The superintendent of Wayne County Public Schools has resigned one day after he told the school board about a nearly $5 million budget deficit.

The school board says Dr. Michael Dunsmore resigned Wednesday night. His resignation comes after school board members learned about the $4.8 million budget discrepancy at a meeting Tuesday.

Members say Dunsmore said the school board would need assistance from the county to cover the cost of supplements this month and that the district has not received a budget extension for 2020-2021.

Dr. James Merrill was appointed acting superintendent through June 26. He will become interim superintendent on June 27. Dr. Merill is the former superintendent of Wake County Public Schools.

At Wednesday's meeting, the board also approved a contract for financial advisory and consulting services to review the school district's finance department, provide technical support to staff and help make final budget amendments.

