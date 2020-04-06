Wayne County sets up COVID-19 hotline

Wayne County has launched a hotline for people to ask questions about COVID-19.

Operators will be able to answer general questions about COVID-19, the stay at home order and the response to the virus in Wayne County.

Anyone who has a concern about violations of the executive order can also call the hotline and the operator will forward it to law enforcement.

The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Simply call 919-705-1800 to be connected.

The Wayne County Health Department has also setup a website with additional information here.​