Wayne County deputies looking for man last seen driving in Goldsboro

Authorities are looking for a missing man last seen driving in Goldsboro.

Wayne County deputies say 22-year-old Xzavier Pearsall was last seen on Friday. They say he was driving a gold Cadillac with the NC license plate 4875 on Arrington Bridge Road and US 117 South around 9:30 p.m.

He is 6'0", about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, a black belt with rhinestones and gray shoes.

If you have any information, call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1393.

