Wayne Community College suspends classes due to COVID-19

Wayne Community College announced today that it is suspending instruction from March 16th through March 22nd, 2020 due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Instruction will resume in alternative delivery formats on March 23rd.

“This means that students should not come to campus on Monday and that until March 23, there will be no classes in any form, for any Wayne Community College program,” explained WCC Public Information Officer Tara Humphries.

On March 23rd, the college plans to transition to online and alternative course delivery methods.

On Monday, March 16th, all WCC staff are to report on their normal schedule. All faculty will meet at a time designated by their respective dean or associate vice president.

All functions of the college will remain open and operational at this time, including the child care center, but will practice social distancing and take other precautionary measures.

The college had already restricted out-of-county travel and cancelled events on campus through April 10.

Updates will be posted on the college’s webpage. and provided via email to students and employees.

