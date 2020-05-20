Washington's Memorial Day ceremony will be online

The city of Washington’s Memorial Day ceremony is going to look a little different this year.

Typically the Disabled American Veterans in Beaufort County invite active duty service members, veterans and the public to gather at Veterans Park.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, this year the ceremony will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

The goal is to simply recognize the men and women who have served our country.

Juanita White, Commander of DAV Chapter 48 says, "This is the one time a year we actually have the opportunity to stop and say thank you to the men and women who have given everything for us and to honor their sacrifices for our country."

The theme of this year’s gathering is “For the Fallen.”

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m.