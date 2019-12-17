Washington man killed in lunchtime crash

Police say no charges will be filed in a lunchtime fatal accident in one Eastern Carolina city.

Washington police say the deadly crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 264 West near the city limits.

Killed in the mishap was 59-year-old Jerome Ricks, of Washington.

Police say Ricks was headed east on U.S. 264 when his Hyundai crossed over the median and was hit head-on by a westbound pickup truck. The car was then hit on the driver's side by another westbound pickup.

Ricks died at the scene and the two other drivers only had minor injuries.

Officers say they still investigating what caused Ricks to cross over to the other side of the highway.

