Washington city council to vote on utility rate decrease

Washington city leaders are discussing dropping utility rates by 30% for April.

Washington City Manager Jonathan Russell said during these uncertain times they are looking to give some type of rate reduction.

For now, Russell said utility bill reductions seem like something they could do, and for sure is something the council wants to move forward. Russell said, “I think a good effort on the council’s part on the city’s behalf is to try to relieve some of that stress and pressure.”

Charles McCullough is a pastor and he said, “If you’ve got a $500 electric bill then they lower it to 30% that’s taking off at least $200 or $150 if you think of it.”

The final decision will be made in two weeks. Russell said, “So we anticipate this being an action item at April 13 council meeting to put in effect for the April billing cycle.”

One local business owner said, “There is still hope out there. We have hope, hope in Jesus.”

Residents also hope city leaders will approve the utility rate decrease at their next meeting.