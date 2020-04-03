Washington church giving back during coronavirus pandemic

One church in our area is giving back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers from the First Free Will Baptist Church in Washington fixed a spaghetti lunch for Washington city workers.

Pastor Darren Walker told us he asked different departments throughout the city, like fire rescue, police and many others, to stop at the church and grab lunch. The church served more than 100 people.

Senior pastor Darren Walker says, "People are going through times of worry and we just want to go out here and put a smile on their face, let them know we are thankful for them and let them know we love them. Our church is here for them if we can help them in anyway."

Walker says this is actually the second time they have done something like this and they love helping out. The pastor says next Friday they are going to make spaghetti meals for day and night shift workers at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.