Washington Hallmark store busy after reopening

As social distancing forces many people apart, some are turning to a time tested method of keeping up personal connections.

Greeting card retailers like Hallmark are seeing an increase in orders as people try to maintain personal connections while unable to gather together in person.

Some have had to grieve without traditional funerals, while others are celebrating birthdays and milestones without traditional parties.

At the Hallmark store in Washington Manager Wayne Baker says they've seen a big increase in online orders. "I believe it's definitely a way to reach out, and still be able to have that personal touch. You know by purchasing a card and sending it knowing that they can't go see someone right now."

He says the store recently re-opened for business, and had 80 online orders for cards Monday morning.