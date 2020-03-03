Warsaw police chief hurt in motorcycle accident

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - The community in Warsaw is coming together after their police chief was reportedly hurt in a motorcycle crash.
The town's fire department posted on Facebook saying police chief Eric Southerland was hurt while riding his motorcycle on Bennett's Bridge Road in Duplin County Monday.
They say the crash involved an animal. Southerland has already had surgery, but another could be coming.
He's reportedly in good spirits and stable condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.