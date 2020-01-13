Warm weather causes early blooming

With the warmer temperatures, you may start to see trees and flowers blooming a bit earlier than usual.

A number of "early bloomers" are starting to show signs of life in January, thanks to an unseasonably warm winter. Temperatures in Eastern North Carolina have been more than 6 degrees higher than the daily average so far this season, and nearly 12 degrees above average in January alone.

Plants like Azaleas, Cherry Blossoms, and Apricots are among those starting to see early growth, but landscaping professionals are warning those looking to get a head start on their gardening. They say while air temperatures have been quite warm, it is not springtime yet and more cold weather could be dangerous for fragile plant life.

Joe Cannon with New Bern Farm, Garden & Landscape recommends waiting to plant. He said, "What that can do is that can cause problems and stress if we get cold snaps. So if we get like a late freeze or something in February, it could kill the buds and the blooms for plants early on in the season."

Cannon said for those green thumbs already itching, most trees and shrubs are fine to begin planting regardless of cold temperatures, but recommends treating them due to an increase in bugs and insects because of the particularly warm temperatures.