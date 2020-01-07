Wardola Street closes while new Jacksonville bridge is built

Construction of a new bridge in Jacksonville is underway and leaders expect it will improve not only the roadway but also the environment.

Wardola Street in Jacksonville will close for five months while the bridge is being built. The new bridge will allow two lanes of traffic to cross a creek near the New River.

Culverts or wide cement pipes are currently under the road and the stream once flowed freely through the pipes. But after more than 4 decades, the culverts have clogged and now need to be removed.

Jacksonville Stormwater Manager, Pat Donovan-Brandenburg, said, "What happened is, it's filled in with sediment. So in the beginning when it went in, it was 36 inches in diameter, but we only have the top couple of inches that water can pass through from upstream to downstream. That's how full the pipes are."

Experts said the ecosystem will be restored in the stream once water is flowing again because fish and other life will be able to return.

The project cost $480,000, which the city will finance with a 20-year interest-free loan.

Drivers, who would normally use Wardola Street, are advised to use College Street instead until the bridge is open.