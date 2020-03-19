Walmart and Publix adjust hours to help seniors

Two major grocery stores are adjusting their hours to give seniors a chance to get to get some essentials without risking too much exposure to coronavirus.

From March 24th through April 28th, Walmart will host an hour-long shopping event for seniors every Tuesday for people 60 and older an hour before stores open to the general public at 7:00 a.m.

Also adjusting hours is Publix. The grocery store chain is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. as senior shopping hours for customers ages 65 and older.

The new hours will go into effect Tuesday, March 24th and continue until further notice.

Publix has announced it will also open its pharmacy at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve the senior population as well.

