Wake Forest officer fired after admitting to watching child porn

There are disturbing accusations against a police officer in our state.

He is accused of watching child porn.

Our sister station WRAL reports former Wake Forest police officer Corporal Alex Sims' termination notice from January mentioned an admission to watching child porn on a social media site.

It also mentioned looking at bestiality pictures.

The SBI told Wake Forest police that Sims was under investigation.

The department immediately put him on administrative leave on Jan. 10.

After an internal investigation, the department fired him.

WRAL reports Sims has not been charged with a crime, according to the SBI, but there aren't any other details yet.