WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Wes Gaddy from Columbia High School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 1 is Wes Gaddy, a history teacher at Columbia High School.

Gaddy was born and raised in Elizabeth City, which is where he landed his first teaching job after graduating from UNC- Wilmington with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

He taught history at Elizabeth City Middle School for three years before traveling overseas to continue teaching. He taught PE and English at a private Christian school in Indonesia for two years. Once he returned to America, he continued his teaching career at Camden High School teaching Civics, American and World History.

For the past 16 years, he’s been teaching at Columbia High School. During his time there, he has coached middle school volleyball, varsity boys and girls basketball, varsity softball, and girls and boys varsity tennis.

In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf, tennis, surfing, reading and playing the guitar.

The person who nominated Mr. Gaddy wrote, “I nominate Mr Wes Gaddy for WITN's Teacher of the Week. Mr Gaddy has worked at Columbia High School for 15 years. During that time he has taught American History, World History, and Civics. He has sponsored several clubs, including Ducks Unlimited,his own Music Club and even DJ's school dances! In addition, Mr Gaddy also coaches middle school boys basketball, and volunteers for the Dare County Recreational League.

He does these things and the countless extras not for himself or recognition, but for our children. Mr. Gaddy is a selfless teacher, who always places his students first. I feel it's time that he is recognized for the great role model and person he is!”

Congratulations, Mr. Gaddy!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.