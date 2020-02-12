WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Victoria McDavid-Credle from Jones Senior High School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 12 is Victoria McDavid-Credle, an ELA teacher at Jones Senior High School.

McDavid-Credle currently teaches eight grade ELA at the school in Trenton. Her classroom is right across the hall from her mother, who has taught eighth grade math for the last 43 years.

She comes from a family of teacher’s, which is where she’s developed part of her dedication and passion for education.

McDavid-Credle says she enjoys teaching because she is “passionate about educating our young children and ensuring their success.”

When she is not teaching, she enjoys spending time with her three children.

The person who nominated McDavid-Credle wrote: “I would like to nominate Mrs. Victoria McDavid-Credle as Teacher of the Week. Mrs. McDavid is a very wonderful and fantastic teacher. She has only been teaching for two years, but when she teaches, it feels like she has been teaching for years.

She is very enthusiastic about what she does. She is very caring, loving and considerate. She absolutely loves kids and teaching.

She is the Jones Senior High School Choir Director. She has helped all of her students out in many different ways. She lives in Riverdale and has three wonderful children. She loves kids and is actually a foster mother.

Overall, nobody in the world could replace her at all. I just wanted to asy she really deserves to be Teacher of the Week. She really deserves to be teacher of the year, but this is the closest award I can do for her. This award would light up the rest of her school year.”

Congratulations, Ms. McDavid-Credle!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

