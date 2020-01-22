WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Terry Smith from B.F. Grady Elementary School

WITN's Teacher of the Week for January 22 is Terry Smith, a middle school ELA teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School.

Smith has been in education for over 20 years.

Before jumping into her career, Smith earned a Bachelor and a Master of Arts in English Education from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, attended the Eastern Virginia Writing Project at the College of William and Mary and completed courses at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

Smith has had a versatile career, teaching in Alaska, Nebraska and Virginia along with North Carolina due to moving around for her husband’s Air Force career. She has taught ELA, social studies/ history and drama over the course of her career.

She says she tries to live and teach by the Golden Rule. Smith says she enjoys learning about and discovering what makes each student unique. She tries to instill confidence, a sense of worth and a love for reading as she teaches.

“I always try to treat my students the way that I would want my own children to be treated, and I let them know often that I love them,” said Smith.

The person who nominated Smith wrote: “I would like to nominate my favorite teacher. Terry Smith at B.F. Grady. She teaches ELA and always enters our class with a smile on her face. She’s very friendly and reads us amazing stories. She’s always inclusive of everyone and she always puts a smile on my face and others around her.”

Congratulations, Mrs. Smith!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

