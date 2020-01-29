WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Susan DeMay from P.S. Jones Middle School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 29 is Susan DeMay, a Special Education teacher at P.S. Jones Middle School.

DeMay has been teaching Special Education for five years. She began her career in the elementary school setting, but switched to middle school four years ago.

Before that, she attended ECU where she received a degree in Special Education Adaptive Curriculum.

She developed a passion for this field after volunteering with her local Special Olympics organization growing up. She says that’s how she discovered she wanted to work with individuals with disabilities as she got older.

When she is not teaching, DeMay says she loves to go to the beach and spend time with her friends and family.

The person who nominated DeMay wrote: “I'm writing to nominate Susan DeMay of PS Jones Middle School in Washington, NC for the prestigious WITN Teacher of the Week recognition. She's been teaching in the Exceptional Children class for five years, and my son has been in this class for about 1 month. She's truly changed his and our family's lives.

Teaching in the self-contained classroom has several challenges, and Ms. DeMay meets them all with patience and grace. She recently had a transfer student into her class who was chock full of challenging behaviors. Ms. DeMay and the other teacher and assistants had a plan in place and ready to implement from Day 1. This structure and positive attitude towards him and all with disabilities has allowed him to remain in school and for the first time truly learn and participate in an academic classroom. The change in him both in school and at home has been remarkable.

A good teacher changes the lives of students. My son now loves the act of getting ready for school, and talks about "May" the entire time. This was not the case before, and it's completely the result of her and the other teacher's structures and supports, not to mention understanding of cognitive differences.

I sincerely hope you consider her for this recognition. She is truly deserving, not just for the difference in my family's situation but for all her help over the past five years to so many students.”

Congratulations, Ms. DeMay!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.