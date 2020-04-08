WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Sharon Minton from Bridgeton Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 8 is Sharon Minton, an exceptional children’s teacher at Bridgeton Elementary School.

Minton is born and bred in Eastern Carolina. She grew up in Vanceboro and graduated from ECU with a Bachelor’s degree in Reading K-12, Elementary K-6 and Birth thru K with a concentration in Special Education.

Over the past 28 years, she has taught regular education kindergarten with inclusion, regular education first grade with inclusion and PreK with special needs. The majority of her teaching career was at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, but her career has come full circle as she now teaches at the school she was a student teacher at.

She currently lives in New Bern. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her two children and soaking up the sunshine, whether that be at the beach, boating on the river or sitting by the pool with friends!

The person who nominated Ms. Minton wrote, “I would like to nominate Sharon Minton for Teacher of the Week.

Ms. Minton teaches Exceptional Children’s Pre-K at Bridgeton Elementary School. It makes sense that she teaches exceptional children because she is also exceptional.

She has been teaching for nearly 30 years. I can’t tell you the impact that she has made on my three year old daughter who has autism. She has encouraged her and laughed with her and helped her learn so much this school year. She believes in my daughter and she believes in all of her students.

Ms. Minton and the two teacher assistants in her class work in a mixed classroom of children with disabilities and typically developing children. They have created a community of learning, kindness and acceptance. There is always something new and exciting going on in class.

My child has had the opportunity to learn about things like colors, seasons and holidays, but also the real important things like empathy, sharing and independence. I know that Ms. Minton has fostered an encouraging environment in her classroom based on the growth and joy I have seen in my child.”

Congratulations, Ms. Minton!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.