WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Samantha Wade from H.B. Sugg Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 22 is Samantha Wade, a second grade teacher at H.B. Sugg Elementary School in Pitt County.

Wade was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina. She grew up in Carteret County and attended Harkers Island Elementary School until eighth grade. She says the teachers and experiences she had there fostered her love for learning and inspired her to become a teacher.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree from ECU in Elementary Education. After that, she began her teaching career at H.B. Sugg and has been teaching there for the past nine years.

She has taught a variety of grades there, including fourth and fifth, but she says she loves teaching second grade because she “sees a lot of growth out of my kids as the year progresses and they develop more independence.”

Wade says her goal is for students to leave her classroom knowing they are loved and they can do whatever they set their mind to.

When she is not teaching, she enjoys spending time with her family and going out on the boat to Cape Lookout.

The person who nominated Mrs. Wade wrote, “We would like to recognize Samantha Wade, a second grade teacher at H.B. Sugg Elementary School.

Our daughter had her last year as her teacher. She makes learning so much fun and she communicates with the parents and the community. She goes above and beyond the scope of a teacher! You become family to her - or so it seems!

It is not unusual to see her smiling face show up at a softball game or a football game. She continues to do that even now.

She is so in tune with her children and what needs to be done to achieve individual goals! She’s the first to high five them or give them the gentle encouragement they need to succeed! We need more like her! She is so deserving to be recognized! We love Mrs. Wade!!!”

Congratulations, Mrs. Wade!

