WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Melissa Alcock from Moss Hill Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 13 is Melissa Alcock, a kindergarten teacher at Moss Hill Elementary School in Lenoir County.

Born and raised in Lenoir County, Alcock began her teaching career at Moss Hill Elementary, which is the same school she grew up going to.

Alcock has been teaching there for the past 14 years, although the school itself is actually 103 years old.

Alcock says she became a teacher “to help children learn and become successful in life.”

She currently lives in Lenoir County with her spouse and three children.

The person who nominated Ms. Alcock wrote, “I would like to nominate Ms. Alcock of Moss Hill Elementary. She is the best kindergarten teacher any parent could wish for when transitioning their child into school. She takes the time to understand each individual child’s needs. She is patient and caring while keeping structure for the years to come.

Her classroom is a place children look forward to going to everyday. She takes the time to make learning fun and instills the values of listening and following directions. She puts her heart into each and everyone one of her students and embodies everything that a teacher is.”

Congratulations, Ms. Alcock!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.