WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Marlina Perry from Aulander Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 17 is Marlina Perry, a kindergarten teacher at Aulander Elementary School.

Perry has been employed with Bertie County Schools for the past 25 years. She worked as a substitute teacher before becoming a full-time employee in the district.

She earned her undergraduate degree in sociology from Elizabeth City State University and a Master’s degree in global business management and interdisciplinary studies from Cambridge College in Massachusetts. She most recently graduated with an education specialist degree in school administration and principalship from Capella University in Missouri.

Perry says she was inspired to become a teacher thanks to her principal at the time, Fannie Williams. She says she is thankful for the encouragement she has received along the way from colleagues, friends and family.

She was named New Teacher of the Year in 2012 and again during the 2018-19 school year. She was also recently presented the Essential Piece Award by her superintendent.

Outside of the classroom, she still serves in the school as Committee Chair of MTSS, a mentor to new teachers and Committee Chair of the Climate Committee. She is also a Relay for Life leader, AES Dance Team leader and a nursing assistant in her spare time.

She says she hopes to “always be the teacher that inspires not just that one child, but all children in a positive way so that maybe one day my work can speak for me. I can be named as a “favorite teacher” because I’ve made some type of difference in their lives. I instill in my students that the sky's the limit if they would like it to be. You’re only as strong as you believe you can be.”

The person who nominated Perry wrote, “Mrs. Perry is a great teacher who is very knowledgeable about her subject content and she seeks to make sure that everyone of her students learn to the best of their abilities. When school first opened and they needed another teacher, she had a classroom of 24 kindergarteners in which she taught each one to be responsible, respectful and ready to learn. She also has set up a parent connect email page to communicate with her parents on a daily basis. I watch very closely as her colleagues tend to depend on her to make sure that they too have the correct documentation and that everyone in the building is on the same page. She spends long hours after work preparing for the days ahead and she always has great ideas and endless energy!”

Congratulations, Mrs. Perry!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

