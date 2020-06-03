WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Kevin Mitchell from John Small Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for June 3 is Kevin Mitchell, a physical education teacher at John Small Elementary School in Beaufort County.

Education runs in Mitchell’s family. He is a graduate of the Beaufort County School system where both his parents taught and coached. His brother also works as an administrator for Beaufort County schools.

He began his career as a physical education 23 years ago after graduating from ECU with a degree in Exercise and Sport Science.

Mitchell says he loves teaching his students physical fitness components and different sports skills. He says it is rewarding to see them take those skills they learned in the classroom and utilize them outside of school.

He says his goal is to build relationships with each student, which is something he learned by watching both of his parents teach over the years.

The person who nominated Mr. Mitchell wrote, “I would like to nominate Kevin Mitchell for Teacher of the Week for what he is doing to make one student’s day at John Small Elementary in Beaufort County.

Check this out, it speaks for itself: https://www.facebook.com/1572026406401807/videos/1081560842190634/

Coach Mitchell works hard to include all students in every activity. He is extremely genuine in his love for his students and provides students opportunities that help them shine. He realized my son’s insecurities within some of his classes, including PE. He is an EC student with autism and at times feels timid or as if he doesn't fit in with his peers. Coach Mitchell’s support gives him confidence, a purpose and is something he looks forward to every week.

Coach Mitchell is a vibrant teacher and person. He brings out the best in everyone while giving the whole school a welcoming and fun feel. He greets our car riders every morning with nothing less than a huge smile and wave to every student and family and ends the day doing the same, wishing everyone a wonderful afternoon with a high five.”

Congratulations, Mr. Mitchell!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

