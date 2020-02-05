WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Kentrell Williams from Bethel School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 5 is Kentrell Williams, a fifth grade teacher at Bethel School.

Williams is a Winterville native and a graduate with a degree in history from North Carolina A&T State University.

Before teaching, he worked as a substitute teacher, school bus driver and a youth counselor with the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain.

He began his teaching career as a third grade teacher at Elmhurst Elementary for two years before switching to fifth grade at Bethel School.

In his free time, he says he likes to play tennis, collect sneakers and read up on how to enhance his teaching ability.

Williams says he lives by the quote, “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game,” because it motivates him to be bigger and better each day. His goal is to pour greatness into his students and push them to reach above and beyond the call of duty.

The person who nominated Kentrell wrote :“I would like to nominate 5th grade teacher Kentrell Williams from Bethel School as WITN's Teacher of the Week. Kentrell is a very passionate teacher who loves his children and tries very hard to go above and beyond providing them with opportunities that they have never experienced before while making meaningful connections to the curriculum.

He works very hard to reach the most challenging students and goes out of his way to connect with students that are not in his class that he recognizes may need a little 1 on 1. He is a mentor for many students in the school. He is positive and enthusiastic and makes learning fun. He started the new year with toast for his students as they "toasted the new year.”

Mr. Williams has a passion for teaching and giving them valuable lessons and life experiences along the way despite their young age. He uses whole brain teaching strategies to keep students on point and they LOVE his style and fun loving nature. He is everything that a teacher should be plus so much more. If he can make it hands on or fun - he does. He takes time to get to know students and their needs and reaches out to parents for support as well. He does not hesitate to buy needed items or provide any support that will help not only students in his class but also the school. He helps out with everything in the school - committees, functions - you name it! He's A-MAZING! A male teacher with so much passion and enthusiasm and love for his students is a tremendous asset to Bethel School.”

Congratulations, Mr. Williams!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

