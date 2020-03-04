WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Joy Pate from North Duplin Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 4 is Joy Pate, a kindergarten teacher at North Duplin Elementary School.

Pate is a 19-year teacher who has been teaching at her alma mater for the past 15 years. She attended North Duplin Elementary from kindergarten through 12th grade.

She says she loves her community and is thankful to live and work in the place where she grew up.

She says her goal is to treat her students like she would want someone to treat her own children. “I want all of my students to feel that they are loved,” said Pate.

Pate says it is rewarding to play a part in helping a child grow academically or socially no matter the size of the gain.

When she’s not teaching, she enjoys spending time with her daughter, son and husband, as well as shopping, reading and attending sporting events.

The person who nominated Mrs. Pate wrote, “I would like to nominate Mrs. Joy Pate from North Duplin Elementary School as WITN's Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Pate teaches kindergarten at North Duplin and is very involved in her church and the community. My son is in kindergarten this year and we were very lucky to have him placed in her class. As an educator myself, I know the importance of the first year of education for a child and how that can impact the rest of that child's educational career. Not only is Mrs. Pate a phenomenal teacher of her curriculum, but most importantly she has the innate ability to form relationships with even the toughest kids.

My son has struggled with learning basics even in Pre-K and we were concerned that he would have a rough start with his school career. However, we have been so blessed to have Mrs. Pate to nurture his love for school and all things that are associated with the classroom learning environment. I have been able to volunteer in the classroom a few days this school year and can see how she interacts with the children.

It takes a special person with a big heart and love for children to master a classroom with 20 five and six year olds. Mrs. Pate has shown that she can do it and do it great! I think it would be an honor if she was chosen as your teacher of the week during this school year, 2019-2020.”

Congratulations, Mrs. Pate!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.