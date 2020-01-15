WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Crystal Blease from Greenville Christian Academy

WITN's Teacher of the Week for January 15 is Crystal Blease, a first grade teacher at Greenville Christian Academy.

Blease has taught at her alma mater for the past 17 years. She attended Greenville Christian Academy from kindergarten to twelfth grade before later becoming part of the staff.

She began her career teaching kindergarten for 12 years before making the switch to first grade.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Andy, of 20 years and her two boys.

The person who nominated Blease wrote: “I would like to nominate Crystal Blease of Greenville Christian Academy. She has “mothered” my son since day one of 1st grade. He had a loose tooth and told her about it – she said well do you want me to pull it out? And she did!! My son came home and told me about it….. he said she did it just like you do mom!!!

She’s not just a teacher for those 1st graders under her care – she is a very loving mother figure! They are very blessed to have her and I am very thankful for her!!

Please consider her for teacher of the week – as she is more than deserving!!”

Congratulations, Mrs. Blease!

