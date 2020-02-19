WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Chad Stevens from Northside High School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 19 is Chad Stevens, a math teacher at Northside High School.

Stevens came to North Carolina after he joined the Marine Corps right out of high school in 1996. He served four years and then started a family.

After that, he realized he wanted to work with kids and give them guidance. He graduated from ECU at 38 years-old. He taught seventh grade math for two years before switching to high school, where he is currently in his third year of teaching.

Stevens says he was a straight D student growing up and always had trouble in school. He says his lack of interest in education as a child and real-world experiences allows him “to reach kids that have no interest in education and make learning math fun and as interesting as possible for all students.”

He says his goal as a teacher is to mold his students into productive citizens while teaching math along the way.

The person who nominated Mr. Stevens wrote, “My child had no interest in math until Mr. Stevens taught her. She grew from a “1” on her previous math eog’s to a “3”. Mr. Stevens goes out of his way to attend his students sports games and other events to cheer them on. He needs to know his love and passion for teaching doesn’t go unnoticed. He is an amazing teacher that goes above and beyond. If anyone deserves this, he does.”

Congratulations, Mr. Stevens!

