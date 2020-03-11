WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Candace Hines from Wahl-Coates Elementary

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 11 is Candace Hines, a fourth grade teacher at Wahl-Coates Elementary.

Hines is in her second year of teaching. Before that, she worked as a teacher assistant for eight years at Pactolus, where she won Teacher Assistant of the Year.

She says she became a teacher to make a difference. Hines says she lives by the motto adopted from her late grandfather, “if I can make a difference in the life of at least one person, then my life has not been in vain.”

Hines says in the classroom, she tries to love each student as if they were her own. She says the atmosphere is very family-like in the sense that they look out for and take care of each other.

When she is not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her two children and spouse of 15 years.

The person who nominated Mrs. Hines wrote, “I would like to nominate Candace Hines, 4th Grade Teacher at Wahl-Coates Elementary School in Pitt County. She has been in education for 10 years. She started her career as a substitute teacher and bus driver at various schools in Pitt County. Her love for children allowed her to go back to school to receive her associates degree to become an instructional assistant at Pactolus Elementary. Mrs. Hines later enrolled in East Carolina University to pursue her education to become a teacher.

Mrs Hines is not only a teacher, she a friend, a mother figure, role model and confidant to her students. Many students call her to thank her for being there for them when they needed her most.

There was a student that she met at one of her schools that was in foster care, Mrs. Hines spent time with the student outside of school inviting her to family events. Mrs. Hines wanted a permanent family for this student and after meeting with the family, Mrs. Hines' mother and family adopted the student along with her 2 siblings. They are still with the family today.

Mrs. Hines reaches all her students by providing them with rigorous lessons, love and the attention they need in order to be successful. Mrs. Hines receives great satisfaction when she sees one of her former students doing positive things in the community. Not only her students, but all children in the school love and respect her. Her work doesn't stop there. She is always willing to assist her colleagues to get to the next level. She prides herself on building relationships with all people.”

Congratulations, Mrs. Hines!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.