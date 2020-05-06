WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Brittany Edmondson from E.J. Hayes Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 5 is Brittany Edmondson, a third grade teacher at E.J. Hayes Elementary School in Martin County.

Edmondson began her teaching career four years ago as a kindergarten teacher in Martin County before making the switch to third grade.

She received her Bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Wesleyan College and teaching licensure through the University of Mount Olive.

Edmondson says she loves teaching because she is “able to walk into the classroom every day and inspire my students to achieve their dreams and educational goals.” She says she prides herself on building connections with her students and encouraging them to develop a love of learning.

The person who nominated Mrs. Edmondson wrote, “I’d like to nominate my daughter’s third grade teacher, Mrs. Brittany Edmondson, from EJ Hayes in Williamston, NC as Teacher of the Week. This year was my daughter’s first year at this school and Mrs. Edmondson made it a seamless transition for her.

She is very loving and compassionate toward all the children. It’s evident she cares for each one of them as she’s treated them like her very own from the first day of class.

Mrs. Edmondson has a passion for teaching the kids in a creative way so they’ll learn and have fun doing so. She also teaches them life lessons so they can learn to become better individuals.

In my daughter’s words, ‘She inspires us to do our work and be kind to others.’ Mrs. Edmondson has truly been a blessing to my daughter and others in her class.”

Congratulations, Mrs. Edmondson!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

