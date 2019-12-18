WITN's Teacher of the Week: Brian Hunter from Chocowinity Primary School

WITN's Teacher of the Week for December 18 is Brian Hunter, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Chocowinity Primary School.

Hunter has been teaching for 19 years, but is fairly new to the Eastern Carolina area after moving to Beaufort County with his wife and son last year.

He currently works with special needs children ages K-2. It’s a field that is near and dear to his heart, as he says he was once a Special Education teacher himself. His personal experience allows him to truly understand what challenges his students face and apply that to his classroom.

His journey to becoming a Special Education teacher was not a straight journey. He says actually has a degree in Architecture, but later realized is true calling is in Special Education.

The person who nominated Hunter wrote: “Brian has taught Special Education for almost 20 years. He truly cares for his students' well being, and works hard to ensure they have all they need to be successful.

Brian is constantly looking for ways to assist his students be the very best they can be, and will go to any lengths to help-even if that means breaking out the ukulele and singing a song! He loves what he does, and goes to school everyday with a smile on his face. Brian is dedicated to his students and his school, and works tirelessly for both.

Once a Special Education student himself (he has dyslexia), Brian understands what challenges they face. With that understanding, he is able to assist them in making goals, reaching them, and in some cases excel to the point where his services are no longer needed. For those that do need him, Brian is there..with his ukulele, a silly dance, or a funny hat.”

Congratulations, Mr. Hunter!

