WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Bill Fuller from Hope Middle School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 27 is Bill Fuller, a social studies teacher from Hope Middle School in Pitt County.

Fuller was born and raised in Warren County before moving to Pitt County to receive his B.S. in History from ECU.

He began his teaching career in Greenville at C.M. Eppes Middle School. He taught there for 16 years before transitioning to Hope Middle School to teach seventh grade social studies. He just finished his 19th year of teaching.

Outside of the classroom, Fuller is the head football coach at the school and enjoys spending time with his wife and 9-year-old son.

The person who nominated Mr. Fuller wrote, “I would like to nominate William Fuller from Hope Middle School in Greenville for Teacher of the Week. He teaches 7th grade Social Studies. He is absolutely the BEST teacher and co-worker. He takes time to really invest in all the kids at Hope Middle School.

He is the head football coach and led the team to win the conference championship. He recognized an MVP student after every game to wear the Hope Mustang “muschain” and really knows how to connect with the kids.

In addition to being a great teacher and coach, he also gives back to his community by volunteering to coach Upward football and basketball, where he is often requested as a coach by players and parents. He leads by example and shows the greatest sportsmanship, encourages kids on other teams and congratulates them with high fives and pats on the back when they make a good play.

He is married and his son, Aydin, loves to watch the Teach of The Week to see if his dad made the cut!

He is not only a great teacher. He is a great person. He truly deserves this honor.”

Congratulations, Mr. Fuller!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

