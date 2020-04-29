WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Amanda Outlaw from B.F. Grady Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for April 29 is Amanda Outlaw, a fourth grade teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.

Outlaw says she knew she wanted to be a teacher ever since she was a little girl. She says after teaching for six years, her passion for education has only grown.

“I love trying new things with my students and when the ‘aha’ moment hits them,” she explained.

She says her goal is to make the classroom feel like a second home for her students where they can feel safe, loved and cared for.

Outlaw lives in Duplin County with her husband, daughter and son.

The person who nominated Mrs. Outlaw wrote, “We have a fourth grade teacher which both of my daughters have had. Out of all the teachers they've had, she is probably the most caring.

She has been one of the most loving teachers I have ever met. She never stops putting her kids first, even though she has just had a daughter. She always tries to do what's best for her kids and put them first no matter what. Ms.Outlaw is and will always be the best teacher ever.

She is a true believer that you can overcome anything, no matter how big or how far the obstacle may seem. This lady has been through so much and she still keeps the most positive attitude and the biggest smile every day to meet and greet her kids. She has made a very positive impact on my two daughters, which I think is what the world needs more of.

She has two kids of her own and has always treated her kids in the classroom like they were hers. She so totally deserves this”

Congratulations, Mrs. Outlaw!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

