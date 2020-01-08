WITN’S Teacher of the Week: Kevin Reese Sr. from New Bern High School

WITN's Teacher of the Week for January 8 is Kevin Reese Sr., a culinary arts teacher at New Bern High School.

Reese started his career in schools as a cafeteria manager at H.J. MacDonald Middle School in 2010 where he flourished and created relationships with all students. He coached football, basketball and baseball while also creating several programs to encourage students to try different foods from around the world.

Reese also implemented a school nutrition program called the “grab and go” breakfast to help kids eat a nutritious meal to start their day.

In 2015, Reese transitioned to New Bern High School to work as the cafeteria manager there before being promoted to teach culinary arts in 2016.

In his teaching career, Reese was named one of nine Rookie Teachers of the Year for Craven County and a finalist for the Craven County 52 Faces of Community for his service throughout the community.

Currently, Reese works as an assistant coach for both the football and women’s basketball teams. He also volunteers as a little league coach for football and basketball.

Reese says he is extremely passionate about working with kids and helping them grow into productive citizens. He says he “never dreamed of teaching years ago and now he can’t imagine himself doing anything else.”

The person who nominated Reese wrote: “I would like to nominate Kevin Reese as the teacher of the week. Kevin is a culinary teacher at New Bern High School. Mr. Reese recently suffered a heart attack, at the end of the school year last year. When his focus should have been on himself, his focus was about his students testing without him there. Mr. Reese has had to slow down some but still is a community leader and works hard to make good lasting connections with his students. He truly thinks about what is best for his students in everything he does. Please consider this remarkable man as your teacher of the week.”

Congratulations, Mr. Reese!

