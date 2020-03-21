WITN main anchor self-quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure

WITN’s Dave Jordan is a familiar face on the 5:30, 6:00, and 11:00 p.m. evening newscasts on WITN. But recently, Jordan has been working behind the scenes at his home in Washington, NC due to concerns over coronavirus exposure.

Dave Jordan is one of the thousands of people in this country who is either in self-quarantine or self-monitoring after coming in contact with a person who has been tested or suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19).

The news anchor learned of the possibility of exposure on Tuesday, March 17th, and he immediately began working from home, away from the WITN Arlington Avenue TV station in Greenville.

Dave has been instrumental in writing and updating WITN.com while researching additional news stories.

Thousands of Americans like Dave Jordan, many who are celebrities and lawmakers, have been self-quarantined or self-monitored over coronavirus fears. Currently, there are about 17,300 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 209,000 cases worldwide. 8,700 people globally have died from the disease, with 220 being in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization.

Some people are having to isolate themselves for the recommended 14 days if they or someone in their household either contracts the virus or is determined to have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

Dave Jordan anticipates returning to work at WITN much sooner than 14 days, but said that depends on the test results of the person he came in contact with. "I plan to return to work soon, but that all depends on the test results. I'm ready to be back and help during this extremely busy news time. But until I am cleared to return, I will do assignments from home," said Jordan.

Health experts say everyone in the U.S. should do some sort of self-observation, which means being aware of whether they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, especially if they are concerned they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Self-quarantining means isolating yourself as much as possible, which is what Dave Jordan is currently doing while teleworking.

Self-monitoring, on the other hand, is when people who may have come into direct contact with the virus but who aren’t experiencing symptoms yet, are actively checking their temperature twice a day to make sure they don’t develop a fever, as well as remaining alert for coughing or any difficulty breathing.

Thursday on WITN’s 11 p.m. newscast, Dave Jordan talked with co-anchor Sharon Johnson about his absence from the news desk and how he is coping and contributing to the WITN Team via teleworking and a video presence.